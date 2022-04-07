Norfolk bus firm to increase fares amid rising cost of fuel

A Norfolk bus firm is set to increase the prices of its fares due to the rising price of inflation and cost of fuel.

Konectbus will raise the prices of its single and return journeys from Sunday, April 10, for the first time since May 2019.

But the firm hopes to encourage people to take advantage of its money-saving travel offers instead of paying for single person day trips.

Konectbus will introduce family return tickets which offer a 10pc discount compared to the cost of two adult returns, as well as better value for a family of one adult and up to four children or two adults and up to three children.

The bus company also offer anywhere tickets, weekly and 30-day tickets which are reduced in price to give passengers better flexibility to travel.

Weekly travellers will also be able to redeem 50pc off a monthly ticket as part of Konectbus' new loyalty campaign 'Better for your Pocket' as passengers are rewarded for travelling regularly.

The price hike does not apply to Norwich Park and Ride.