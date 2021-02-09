News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Bus firms hope for 'more normal' services after snow disruption

Daniel Moxon

Published: 6:33 PM February 9, 2021   
A snowplough clears the road with heavy snow set to bring more disruption to East Anglia.

Heavy snow in recent days has disrupted travel around the region. - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Norfolk's bus operators are hoping to return to more of a normal service on Wednesday after lots of disruption at the beginning of the week.

Heavy snow late on Sunday and all day on Monday caused havoc on the county's roads, with some routes blocked by drifts and drivers getting into difficulties because of ice.

Konectbus announced a swathe of cancellations for Tuesday, while Sanders Coaches also said its school services would not run.

Both Simonds Buses and BorderBus did not operate on Monday, but the latter put on some services on Tuesday while Simonds said it was "trying" to operate all its routes.

At 6pm on Tuesday the firm said it is "hoping to maintain a full service" on Wednesday, but added it was "subject to weather conditions not deteriorating" overnight.

Konectbus also said it was hoping to provide a full service. It said: "As the snow situation is easing and road conditions improving, subject to the weather we are expecting to provide a full service [on Wednesday] across our network."

Meanwhile, Sanders Coaches said it intends to run all services and school buses on Wednesday, with two exceptions. Its 34 service will not run, while school buses at Sheringham High will not operate as the school is closed.

First Norwich, which cancelled and made alterations to some of its services on Tuesday, had not yet announced any information about its Wednesday plans as of 6.15pm the night before.

Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest expect Tuesday evening and Wednesday daytime to bring more snow, with up to two inches likely to fall in some parts of the county.

