Road closed following accident near Kirby Bedon

Published: 8:13 PM September 22, 2021

Drivers are advised to avoid a road in Kirby Bedon following an accident this afternoon.

The accident occurred at around 3pm on Kirby Road, which is just outside Norwich near to the A146.

Police, fire, and ambulance crews were on the scene.

Kirby Road is still closed, with a police accident sign on the road.

