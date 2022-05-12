Five roads to shut temporarily in King's Lynn next week

Saturday Market Place is set to shut in five days of King's Lynn roadworks - Credit: Archant

Five locations in King's Lynn are set to gain cycle parking over the next week.

This is part of Norfolk County Council's effort to invest in local infrastructure projects that support walking and cycling.

Work in King's Lynn town centre will begin on May 16 in locations adjacent to existing cycle parking provisions.

The five locations gaining parking are Broad Street, Tuesday Market Place, Blackfriars Street and Saturday Market Place.

Work will take one day to complete in each location subject to weather conditions, set to finish on May 20.

Surrounding businesses and activities can continue as normal with effort being made to be as least disruptive as possible.

The works are expected to cost £8,000 and will be carried out by the council's Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.