Road closure details revealed for King's Lynn 10k race

A number of King's Lynn roads will close as a running race takes place in the town. - Credit: Chris Bishop

A number of roads around King's Lynn town centre will close as runners get set to pound the streets in a 10k race.

The Recipharm GEAR 10K will return to the town on Saturday, May 1, with road closures in place on St James’s Street, Tower Street, Tower Place, Milfleet, and Chapel Street from 8.30am to 10.30am in order to keep spectators and runners safe.

Both London Road and St James’s Road will be closed from 8.30am to 11.15am, London Road will remain open southbound.

Wisbech Road and Clenchwarton Road will also be closed fully from 8.30am to 11.30am, with parking suspensions to be installed around the town centre and on London Road.

While King Street, South Quay, Church Street, Boal Street, Queen Street, Stonegate Street and the Saturday Market Place will be closed from 8.30am to 1pm in order to facilitate the Recipharm Mini GEAR starting at 11:45am.

For full details of road closures go to: https://www.google.com/maps/d/edit?mid=1a25iGtn-zLiaZSanT6geZ9FlRfGxjeUn&usp=sharing

Tristan Batley-Kyle, head of events at Run For All, said: “The GEAR 10K is an extremely popular run within the region, as such with many major running events, some road closures are put in place to ensure the safety of the participants and spectators.

“We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused. All closures will be lifted as soon as possible.”

The event is expected to generate a huge cash boost for a host of good causes, with runners able to run for fun or to raise funds for any charity of their choice.

It has also partnered with a number of local charities which the run will also raise funds for including, the Benjamin Foundation, the Purfleet Trust, Norfolk and Waveney Mind, Churches Together in Kings Lynn, 8:56 Foundation, East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, Forward Kings Lynn, East Anglian Air Ambulance and the Jane Tomlinson Appeal.

To enter the Recipharm GEAR 10K or the Recipharm Mini GEAR, runners are encouraged to go to: www.runforall.com



