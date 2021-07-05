Six-week road closure in King's Lynn for new traffic lights

Published: 2:55 PM July 5, 2021

Castle Rising Road, King's Lynn will be closed for six-weeks as new traffic lights are installed. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A road in King’s Lynn will be closed for six weeks as new traffic lights are installed.

The planned work by Norfolk County Council will take place at the junction of Wootton Road, Low Road, Castle Rising Road and Grimston Road, starting on July 25.

The work will replace the existing lights, which will also allow for repositioning of the lights and removal of a traffic island, created in the past to house a traffic light pole.

The planned work by Norfolk County Council will take place at the junction of Wootton Road, Low Road, Castle Rising Road and Grimston Road in King’s Lynn, starting on July 25. - Credit: Google Maps

This will mean that the pavement can be enlarged and improved in the area where Low Road joins the junction and turns for larger vehicles will be made easier.

Castle Rising Road will be closed from July 26 for the duration of the work. Traffic will be managed by three-way temporary traffic lights, which will be manually operated during peak periods.

Low Rd will also need to be closed for one day, on Sunday, July 25, so the removal of the centre islands can be carried out. Diversion routes will be signed accordingly.

Castle Rising Road will be closed from July 26 for the duration of the work. - Credit: Google Maps

Access to properties and businesses within the works will be maintained at all times.

The works will be carried out in stages; to remove the old equipment and cables, install new underground infrastructure, install new traffic signal equipment and cables, and once in place, the new lights will be tested and monitored over a number of weeks to ensure they are working as intended. Overall, the work is expected to take six weeks, weather permitting.

The work, costing £120,000, will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.