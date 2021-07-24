King's Lynn ferry resumes sailings
An historic ferry service will resume sailings from Monday after its crew were forced to self isolate for 10 days.
King's Lynn Ferry, which runs between West Lynn and the Ferry Steps, off King Street, will be running again from 7am on July 26.
From then it will operate from Monday to Saturday from 7am until 6pm. Between 7am and 9am, and between 5pm and 6pm, the ferry will run continuously. Between 9am and 5pm the service will run every 20 minutes - on the hour, 20 minutes past the hour and 20 minutes to the hour.
The £2 return trip across the river cuts out a three-mile journey along congested roads.
The ferry is also popular with sightseers travelling across the boardwalk to enjoy views of the waterfront.
It is reckoned to be one of the oldest recorded services in the country, with records dating back to 1285.
