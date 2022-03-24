Crash closes busy roundabout in King's Lynn

Police have urged motorists to avoid the Hardwick Roundabout in King's Lynn following a crash. - Credit: Archant

Drivers are being urged to avoid a King's Lynn roundabout due to crash this morning.

The A47 Hardwick Roundabout is closed following the incident on Constitution Hill just before 9.50am on Thursday, March 24.

The crash is believed to have happened at the junction of the A10 West Winch Road.

Police have been approached for more information.

