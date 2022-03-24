News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Crash closes busy roundabout in King's Lynn

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:28 AM March 24, 2022
The Hardwick Roundabout in King's Lynn, new home of BBC after it relocated from The Forum in Norwich

Police have urged motorists to avoid the Hardwick Roundabout in King's Lynn following a crash. - Credit: Archant

Drivers are being urged to avoid a King's Lynn roundabout due to crash this morning.

The A47 Hardwick Roundabout is closed following the incident on Constitution Hill just before 9.50am on Thursday, March 24.

The crash is believed to have happened at the junction of the A10 West Winch Road.

Police have been approached for more information.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norfolk Live News
King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

Tom Hardy enjoyed a pizza from the The Wood Fired Food Co in Burnham Deepdale. Photo: The Wood Fired

Video

7 celebrities that come to Norfolk for their holidays

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Jon Minns Aylsham

Garage owner denies running residential area 'like a scrapyard'

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
A body has been discovered at Mousehold Heath in Norwich, with police cordons still in place two days later

Man found dead on Mousehold Heath is named

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Ambulances queued outside of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Ambulance staff told to 'drop and go' and ignore calls as demand soars

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon