Traffic delays in town after three accidents in one afternoon
- Credit: Archant
Three separate accidents have caused delays to traffic on the outskirts of King's Lynn on Tuesday afternoon.
The A149 Queen Elizabeth Way has been partially blocked with emergency services on the scene of an accident near the Queen Elizabeth Hospital roundabout.
An eyewitness has said the accident involved a car and a motorbike with the incident first being reported to the AA at 3.20pm.
Traffic has also been queuing on Gaywood Road due to an accident near the King Edward VII Academy which was first reported at 3.22pm.
And further disruption in the area has been caused by another accident on Grimston Road in South Wootton near the Asda petrol station.
The accident was reported to the AA at 2.30pm.
There has been causing congestion for motorists heading in and out of King's Lynn.
