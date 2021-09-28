Crash causes delays in King's Lynn town centre
Published: 1:58 PM September 28, 2021
- Credit: Google
Drivers are being advised to avoid Blackfriars Road in King's Lynn following an accident.
Police were called to the incident at around 12pm.
The collision involved two vehicles, with one being pushed onto Wellesley Street.
Ambulance crews are also attending the collision.
Police are still on the scene.
You may also want to watch:
Traffic is being affected in the surrounding area, including Gaywood Road, Railway Road, and Austin Street.
More to follow.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk fuel update: Football match called off as crisis reaches day five
- 2 Former DJ and worker at Norfolk school was a 'deviant sexual predator'
- 3 Latest situation on fuel sees more queues despite continued assurances
- 4 Seaside restaurant hit with zero food hygiene rating
- 5 Jailed in Norfolk: Paedophiles and man caught with £15k of cannabis
- 6 Police probe launched after video shows officer kick out
- 7 Aldi to open 100 new stores with eyes on towns in Norfolk
- 8 Flowers left by road in tribute after man's death
- 9 Nine ways to make your fuel last and avoid joining petrol station queues
- 10 County welcomes tankers but motorists continue to queue for fuel