Crash causes delays in King's Lynn town centre

Published: 1:58 PM September 28, 2021

Drivers are being advised to avoid Blackfriars Road in King's Lynn following an accident.

Police were called to the incident at around 12pm.

The collision involved two vehicles, with one being pushed onto Wellesley Street.

Ambulance crews are also attending the collision.

Police are still on the scene.

Traffic is being affected in the surrounding area, including Gaywood Road, Railway Road, and Austin Street.

More to follow.

