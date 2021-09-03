Serious crash closes road close to Sandringham royal estate

Published: 3:43 PM September 3, 2021

Police are at the scene of a serious collision on Kings Avenue in Sandringham. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A serious crash has closed a road near to the royal estate in Norfolk.

Police are at the scene of a serious collision on Kings Avenue in Sandringham.

Motorists are being told to avoid the area.

At 3.05pm Norfolk Police Tweeted: “Officers are currently at the scene of a serious collision along Kings Avenue in Sandringham.

“The road is currently closed in both directions. Motorists should avoid the area and find alternative routes.”

