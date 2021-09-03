News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Serious crash closes road close to Sandringham royal estate

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:43 PM September 3, 2021   
Police have made six arrests in relation to puppy sales. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police are at the scene of a serious collision on Kings Avenue in Sandringham. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A serious crash has closed a road near to the royal estate in Norfolk.

Police are at the scene of a serious collision on Kings Avenue in Sandringham.

Motorists are being told to avoid the area. 

At 3.05pm Norfolk Police Tweeted: “Officers are currently at the scene of a serious collision along Kings Avenue in Sandringham.  

“The road is currently closed in both directions. Motorists should avoid the area and find alternative routes.” 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Live
West Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hamleys, Norwich

Norwich Live

World's oldest toy shop is coming to Norwich

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
CB Tyler Bunn RTC

Norfolk Live

Rider named in tributes left at scene of fatal motorbike crash

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Robin Oakes is wanted by Norfolk Police

Crime

Have you seen any of Norfolk's most wanted criminals?

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Helen Webster was taken to hospital after the road traffic collision at Lenwade, outside of Norwich

Cyclist's dismay as hit-and-run driver 'gets away' with hospitalising her

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon