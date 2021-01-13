Busy road in coastal town to shut 7am-7pm this weekend for resurfacing
- Credit: Archant
A busy street will be out of action this weekend as resurfacing works costing nearly £103,000 are due to take place.
The works will begin on King Street and Deneside, in Great Yarmouth, on Saturday January 16 and, weather permitting, is planned to last two days. The plan is to resurface the road between the Regent Road and Alexandra Road junctions.
Work is being carried out during the day in order to minimise noise to nearby residents, Norfolk County Council said, and the road will need to be closed to through traffic from 7am to 7pm on both days.
They said access to businesses and properties would be maintained at all times.
A north to south diversion will be in place along Alexandra Road, while a south to north diversion will extend from St Peter's Road onto Nelson Road Central, St Nicholas Road, Temple Road and then out onto Regent Road.
