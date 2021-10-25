Bus lane plans branded 'death knell' for business

Published: 5:10 PM October 25, 2021

Kett's Hill bus lane works could be "death knell" for local business, says Green councillor - Credit: Simon Finlay

Plans for a new bus lane that could shave 90 seconds of journeys will go to public consultation - despite concerns it could ring a "death knell" for local business.

Last Thursday, council bosses heard plans for a bus lane leading down from Ketts Hill and on to the roundabout - which they say could shave up to 90 seconds off bus journeys.

There would also be changes to the roundabout, including making it bigger and the loss of 10 parking spaces on Kett's Hill.

Ahead of the meeting, council officers said to make up for the loss, three extra spaces will be created at Spitalfields.

Ben Price, Green Party councillor for Thorpe Hamlet, welcomed encouraging people out onto public transport but raised a series of concerns about the plans.

The impact of parking space loss for local businesses was one of Mr Price's key concerns, which he said could be the "death knell" for Ketts Hill bakery.

Ketts Hill Bakery in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr Price was also concerned about the impact on air quality and cyclists safety, he said: "What's going to happen is you're going to get longer queues of cars, you will get more reduced air quality in that area and outside the houses.

"I think there is also a negative in safety for cyclists using the bus lane and wanting to continue straight on over the roundabout where cars will try to join the left lane at the end of the bus lane - that's putting cyclists at undue risk."

The Green councillor also doubted if saving 90 seconds of journey time was enough of an encouragement for people to choose public transport over a car.

Green Party councillor Ben Price - Credit: Danielle Booden

Officer Alex Cliff said the change was supported by local and national policy and the delay for cars could be as low as six seconds at peak traffic.

Another officer acknowledged Mr Prices concerns and said they needed to work with cycling campaigns to finalise the proposal.

Labour city councillor Mike Stonard said he had a soft spot for the bakery, but when similar schemes have been implemented traders have objected and then come around to not wanting them removed.

Councillors agreed to send the plans for consultation.