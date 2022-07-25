News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Delays expected on three roads in west Norfolk due to junction closure

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:35 AM July 25, 2022
West Head Road, Outwell Road and Highbridge Road junction in Stow Bardolph

The three-road junction in west Norfolk closing for roadworks - Credit: Google

A three-way junction in west Norfolk is set to close for repair work.

Resurfacing work is needed to fix the failing surface in West Head near Downham Market.

The junction between West Head Road, Outwell Road and Highbridge Road will be closed to vehicles for the duration of the work.

The work is set to take place on Friday, August 12, from 7am to 7pm.

Access to properties will be maintained and there will be a signed diversion in place.

The work will cost £33,000 and is being carried out by the Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and its contractors.

Norfolk Live News
West Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Ross Kemp pictured with Rosie Bickell, assistant general manager of the The White Horse

Norfolk Live News

Ross Kemp celebrates birthday in Norfolk

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Saturday night of Latitude festival 2021. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk Live News

Current UK No.1 artist revealed as surprise guest at Latitude Festival

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
An aerial view of the coastal erosion at East Runton, taken in late 2017. Photo: BlueSky UAV Special

Cliff edge caravans will move inland to avoid coastal erosion

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Michael and Sue Jeffery, from Binham near Fakenham, discovered the lantern on the front path outside their home on July 15.

Fury as fire lantern found just 15 miles from where blaze destroyed homes

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon