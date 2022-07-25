Delays expected on three roads in west Norfolk due to junction closure

The three-road junction in west Norfolk closing for roadworks - Credit: Google

A three-way junction in west Norfolk is set to close for repair work.

Resurfacing work is needed to fix the failing surface in West Head near Downham Market.

The junction between West Head Road, Outwell Road and Highbridge Road will be closed to vehicles for the duration of the work.

The work is set to take place on Friday, August 12, from 7am to 7pm.

Access to properties will be maintained and there will be a signed diversion in place.

The work will cost £33,000 and is being carried out by the Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and its contractors.