Man pulled from car which flipped and hit wall in Downham Market
Emergency services rushed to help a man whose car rolled over after hitting a wall early on Tuesday morning.
It happened at around 6am at the junction of Bridge Road and Lady Drove, west of Downham Market.
A Norfolk Police spokesperson said officers were called at 6.05am to reports a car had crashed into a wall and rolled over.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue said crews from Downham Market and Outwell attended a few minutes later and helped to pull the injured driver from the car.
The man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn to be treated for head injuries.
Police said the road had been cleared by around 8.30am.
