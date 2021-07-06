Man pulled from car which flipped and hit wall in Downham Market

Published: 10:40 AM July 6, 2021 Updated: 10:49 AM July 6, 2021

Emergency services were called to Bridge Road in Downham Market early on Tuesday. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Emergency services rushed to help a man whose car rolled over after hitting a wall early on Tuesday morning.

It happened at around 6am at the junction of Bridge Road and Lady Drove, west of Downham Market.

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said officers were called at 6.05am to reports a car had crashed into a wall and rolled over.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue said crews from Downham Market and Outwell attended a few minutes later and helped to pull the injured driver from the car.

The man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn to be treated for head injuries.

Police said the road had been cleared by around 8.30am.

