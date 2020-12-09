Road closed as Victorian footbridge undergoes 'emergency repairs'

Gallery

Published: 6:44 PM December 9, 2020

Safety concerns were raised during an inspection of the Jubilee Bridge, which runs from Belle Vue Park over The Ravine in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

A busy road has been closed to traffic in a coastal town as emergency repairs are carried out to a popular footbridge.

Motorists are being warned of delays after The Ravine in Lowestoft was temporarily closed at 10.30am on Wednesday morning (December 9).

It comes after safety concerns were raised during an inspection of the Jubilee Bridge, which runs from Belle Vue Park over The Ravine in Lowestoft.

With police, East Suffolk Norse and Suffolk Highways called to the scene earlier today (Wednesday), an East Suffolk Council spokesman said: “The footbridge has been temporarily closed after an area of the railings were found to be loose during an inspection this morning.

"The footbridge has been secured and a temporary road closure is now in place while scaffolding is erected to enable repairs to be carried out.

"The road will reopen as soon as possible, however, we cannot confirm when the footbridge can reopen at this stage.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The Jubilee Bridge footbridge was built in 1887 and on the south side there are inscriptions that refer to Queen Victoria's Jubilee.

The 19th century iron bridge spans The Ravine, with the road and footway "closed until further notice for safety reasons."

A Lowestoft police spokesman said: "Police attended The Ravine at 10.30am this morning (Wednesday) and have closed the road and taped off access to the footbridge in order for repairs to the footbridge to take place."

With The Ravine temporarily closed and traffic restrictions in place “delays are likely” while the work to repair the "unsafe footbridge" is carried out, according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.

It states that the road closure is in place from the "A47 junction to Whapload Road" as "emergency works on unsafe footbridge" are carried out.

In a Twitter post, Suffolk Highways said: "An emergency closure has been installed along The Ravine, Lowestoft from A47 junction to Whapload Road, due to footbridge safety concerns.

"Please follow the carriageway and footway diversion - A47, Whapload Road and vice versa."

