Driver suffers back injury after crash between BMW and lorry on B1149

Heavy delays are to be expected following the crash on the B1149 Holt Road

A driver has suffered a back injury following a crash between a BMW and a lorry just outside a Norfolk pub.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the incident on the B1149 Holt Road near Hevingham just outside the Marsham Arms Restaurant just after 9am on Tuesday.

The road was blocked and has caused a heavy traffic build-up in the area.

A Norfolk police spokeswoman confirmed one driver was suffering from a back injury but could not confirm which driver is injured.

As of 9.45am, officers remained at the scene and a diversion is thought to be in place.

