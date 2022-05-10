News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Driver suffers back injury after crash between BMW and lorry on B1149

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 9:59 AM May 10, 2022
Heavy delays are to be expected following the crash on the B1149 Holt Road

Heavy delays are to be expected following the crash on the B1149 Holt Road - Credit: Google Maps

A driver has suffered a back injury following a crash between a BMW and a lorry just outside a Norfolk pub.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the incident on the B1149 Holt Road near Hevingham just outside the Marsham Arms Restaurant just after 9am on Tuesday.

The road was blocked and has caused a heavy traffic build-up in the area.

A Norfolk police spokeswoman confirmed one driver was suffering from a back injury but could not confirm which driver is injured.

As of 9.45am, officers remained at the scene and a diversion is thought to be in place.

