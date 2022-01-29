Protesters process to the site where the proposed Norwich Western Link road with cut across the countryside at Ringland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

About 300 people protested against the £198m Norwich Western Link route which campaigners hope council bosses will now view as a road to nowhere.

TV naturalist Chris Packham had issued a call to arms to people to join Extinction Rebellion Norwich, Friends of the Earth Norwich and other groups for the Witness the Wensum event.





Lesley Grahame, city councillor, speaks at the protest over the Norwich Western Link road at Ringland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

And with between 250 and 300 turning out for the protest march on part of the mooted route on Saturday (January 29) organisers were delighted with the numbers joining them.

James Harvey, a spokesman for Extinction Rebellion Norwich, said: "We were very, very pleased with that and also the diversity of groups that turned up as well.

"It was good to see so many people turn out.

"We know that there's an argument for the road and people that are pro-road, but we don't believe the arguments for it outweigh the negatives.

"We know that roads increase traffic, that's what the Northern Distributor Route (NDR) has done".

Protesters at the site where the proposed Norwich Western Link road with cut across the countryside at Ringland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Mr Harvey said he hoped action, like the event on Saturday, would make those at County Hall have a re-think about the scheme.

Conservative-controlled Norfolk County Council has submitted a business case for the government to pay £168m towards the cost of the road, which would connect the A1067 near the Northern Distributor Road to the A47 near Easton.

Mr Packham was one of the signatories to a recent open letter against Norfolk County Council's proposed 3.9 mile road, along with Stephen Fry plus current and former MPs Clive Lewis and Norman Lamb.

TV naturalist Chris Packham has urged Norfolk County Council to think again over its proposed western link road for Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

But council leaders say the scheme, which would cross the River Wensum on a viaduct, will cut congestion and boost businesses.

Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure at Norfolk County Council, said there has been a huge response to a Build the Norwich Western Link petition with more than 3,500 signing in favour of the scheme.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. - Credit: Simon Parkin

He said: "This number, together with the comments left on the website, shows there is a great deal of support from Norfolk residents to get this vital link road built.

"Many of the comments raise concerns and frustrations about current problems including traffic congestion, queuing vehicles, air pollution and road safety to the west of Norwich, as well as fears that these issues will get worse due to growth in and around the city.

"We know the Norwich Western Link will make a big difference to tackling these problems, and bring other benefits besides."