Major changes to the Highway Code everyone should know about
A major revamp of the Highway Code has gone underway to boost protection for cyclists and pedestrians.
Here are some of the most significant changes that come into effect from Saturday, January 29.
1. The hierarchy of road users
A new hierarchy means people in charge of vehicles that can cause the most harm in the event of a collision have the greatest responsibility to look out for other road users.
2. Walking, cycling or riding in shared spaces
Cyclists should not overtake people walking or riding a horse in shared spaces closely or at a high speed. Pedestrians should take care not to obstruct paths.
3. Positioning of cyclists
Cyclists should make themselves visible by riding in the centre of lanes on quiet roads, in slower-moving traffic and at the approach to junctions.
4. Pedestrians crossing at junctions
Turning traffic should give way when people are crossing or waiting to cross at junctions.
Traffic must give way to people on zebra crossings.
5. Overtaking cyclists
Drivers travelling at speeds of 30mph or more should leave a minimum of 1.5 metres when overtaking cyclists.
They should give more space when overtaking at higher speeds.
6. Opening car doors
Passengers should open doors using their hand on the opposite side to the door, making them turn their head to look over their shoulder.
This reduces the chances of doors being opened into the path of cyclists and motorcyclists.
7. Overtaking cyclists at junctions
When cyclists are continuing straight ahead at a junction, they have priority over traffic waiting to turn into or out of a side road, unless road signs or markings indicate otherwise.
8. Cycling in groups
People cycling can ride two abreast but should be considerate of the needs of other road users when in groups.
9. Roundabouts
Drivers should take extra care when entering roundabouts to make sure they do not cut across cyclists.
10. Electric vehicle charging
Electric car owners using a public charge point should park near the device and avoid creating a trip hazard from trailing cables.