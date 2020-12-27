Norwich Beryl Bike riders covered 270,000 km in 2020

Published: 6:00 AM December 27, 2020

More than 11,000 people have used Beryl Bikes in Norwich this year. - Credit: Beryl

Beryl Bike users in Norwich covered the equivalent of six and a half laps around the globe in 2020, according to figures from the firm.

More than 11,000 riders made 68,900 trips across the Fine City this year, covering 266,303 kilometres and saving 43.92 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, the bikeshare provider said.

Beryl launched in the city in March this year, just days before the UK was placed into full lockdown in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

It was the first bike sharing scheme in the city since July 2018, when previous operator Ofo pulled out of Norwich, claiming it was focussed on "other key markets" such as London.

Despite launching in a year where movement has been heavily restricted at times, Beryl chief executive Philip Ellis said he was "delighted" at the scheme's impact.

Philip Ellis, Beryl co-founder and chief executive. - Credit: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

He said: "I want to thank Norfolk County Council for their commitment to the bikeshare service and their support of initiatives that have allowed people to take more trips by bike.

"I also want to thank everybody who has hired a Beryl Bike in 2020, you’re making a small but important difference to a greener Norwich.

You may also want to watch:

"We hope that all journeys by Beryl Bike have allowed users a period of enjoyment or mental or physical benefit during a complicated year."

After introducing 225 pedal bikes in March, Beryl added to their offering with 25 e-bikes in July and 100 e-scooters as part of a 12-month trial in partnership with Norfolk County Council and the Department for Transport.

Martin Wilby, the county council's cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: "I am delighted to see the impact the arrival of Beryl in Norwich is having on both people’s travel habits and the environment."

Norfolk County Council cabinet members, from left, Mike Stonard, Andrew Jamieson and Martin Wilby with Beryl bikes CEO Philip Ellis on launch day of the public cycle operator in Norwich in March. - Credit: Steve Adams

The council's walking and cycling champion Andrew Jamieson said: "Encouraging more people to walk or cycle supports our goals as a council to reduce carbon emissions and improve the health of our residents.

"Through our Pushing Ahead programme and recent funding award for Active Travel we will continue to promote greener travel options across the whole county and are already seeking further funding to improve access to e-bikes outside of Norwich."