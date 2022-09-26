Road near Dereham closing for resurfacing works

Holt Road and Gressenhall Road in Beetley are closed for resurfacing works - Credit: Google

A road near Dereham will be closed for a day for roadworks.

The B1146 Holt Road and part of Gressenhall Road in Beetley will be closed to through traffic on October 1.

They are being closed for resurfacing works to repair the worn-out carriageway.

Access to properties will be maintained from either end of the closure, however vehicle access to individual properties will be restricted while work takes place in front of drives.

There will be a signed diversion in place.

Norfolk County Council has thanked members of the public in advance for their patience while the work is carried out.

Those living in the nearby area are asked to liaise with the team on-site or by emailing highways@norfolk.gov.uk.

The work, which will cost £39,000, will be carried out by the county council's Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.