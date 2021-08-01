Resurfacing work to start on busy west Norfolk roundabout

Published: 10:25 AM August 1, 2021

Three weeks of overnight closures will be in place on the A47 Hardwick Roundabout to carry out essential resurfacing work. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Three weeks of overnight closures and diversions will be in place on the A47 Hardwick Roundabout at King's Lynn to carry out essential resurfacing work.

The work, which will be done in three phases, will take place overnight between 8pm and 6am on weeknights.

Highways England said this is to resurface the Hardwick roundabout, install new signs, replace faded road markings and studs and to carry out drainage repairs, which will allow drivers to "benefit from a smoother, better, defined road."

It said during each phase the road will be closed and traffic diverted.

Phase one will see work start on Monday, August 2 to Thursday, August 12 and the A47 westbound entry slip from Hardwick Roundabout closed.

Traffic will be diverted along the A47 eastbound to Constitution Roundabout, where it will rejoin the A47 westbound.

Phase two will see the A47/A10 southbound access shut on Friday, August 13.

Traffic will be diverted from the A47 Hardwick Roundabout eastbound along the A47 to the A47/A1122 roundabout.

It will then follow the A1122 westbound until the A1122/A10 roundabout at Downham Market, where traffic will rejoin the A10.

And phase three will see the A47 eastbound exit slip on Hardwick Roundabout closed from Monday, August 16 to Friday, August 20.

Northbound traffic travelling from the A10 looking to join the A149 will be diverted via the A47 westbound to Saddlebow Roundabout to then follow the A148/Scania Way/ Greenyard Way before joining the A149.

Highways England said due to the "extensive amount" of work they need to complete they had to split the scheme into phases.



