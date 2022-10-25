Town centre road closed for almost four weeks as gasworks begin

High Street in Attleborough is closed for almost four weeks to install a new gas connection - Credit: Google/PA

A main road in Attleborough town centre has been closed for almost four weeks as work begins to improve the area's gas network.

Part of High Street will be shut to traffic until November 11 as engineers install a new gas connection from the town's biomass plant.

This will enable renewable energy produced from the power station to be fed into the town's gas network.

Traffic is being rerouted to the A11 while the works take place via the B1077, Queen's Road and London Road to the south of the works.

A spokesperson for construction firm Fulcrum, which is undertaking the work, said: “We are supporting the development of a new local biomass development that will aid energy supplies.

"This work is the final stage of the project, which will feed enabling renewable energy into the gas network.

"As a result, this requires the temporary road closure. We are working with the local council to complete these works as quickly as possible and to ensure that any disruption is kept to a minimum."



