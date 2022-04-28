Broken down van causes heavy delays on A47
Published: 5:15 PM April 28, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
Drivers experienced heavy delays after a van broke down on the A47.
A lane was blocked on the busy carriageway after a white Transit van broke down just before Berrys Lane near Honingham at about 4.15pm on Thursday (April 28) afternoon.
A Norfolk police spokeswoman confirmed officers attended the incident and recovery services were called to remove the vehicle.
