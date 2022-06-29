News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Heavy traffic as thousands of visitors head home after Royal Norfolk Show

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 6:09 PM June 29, 2022
Updated: 7:02 PM June 29, 2022
Royal Norfolk Show 2022. Heavy Hourse Turnouts in the Grand Ring. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Drivers are facing heavy traffic as they leave the Royal Norfolk Show following its first day - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Heavy traffic can be seen along roads surrounding the Royal Norfolk Show as people head home following its first day.

The major event is expected to bring 90,000 visitors to the Norfolk Showground across two days as the popular agricultural show makes its return.

Congestion is building along the B1172 Norwich Road heading south towards Hethersett and drivers travelling on the A11 can expect lengthy delays, with 40mph limits already in place for a stretch near Wymondham due to roadworks.

There are also reports a car has broken down on the Thetford-bound carriageway on the A11 just before Wymondham which is exacerbating traffic issues on the major road. 

MORE: Pictures from the first day of the Royal Norfolk Show

The Longwater junction has lots of traffic building as people wait to join the A47. There is congestion on Dereham Road, long Lane and Marlingford Road and drivers will likely face lengthy delays.

The A140 between Newton Flotman and Swainsthorpe is also slow-moving according to traffic sensors.

Elsewhere, an obstruction on the A47 eastbound at the A146 at Trowse is causing problems to drivers in the area.

More updates to follow. 

Royal Norfolk Show
Norfolk
Norwich News

