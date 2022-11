The crash happened along the A1067 by Attlebridge - Credit: Google Maps

Heavy queues are forming on the A1067 following a crash close to a village.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Attlebridge which happened just after 2pm on Friday (November 4).

Police confirmed a partial road closure is in place which is causing tailbacks.

Partial road closure causing tailbacks #A1067 Attlebridge due to RTC. Please consider alternative routes. #norfolkroads #CCR — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) November 4, 2022

Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

