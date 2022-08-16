News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Heavy delays on A47 following crash near Norwich

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:22 PM August 16, 2022
The A47 heading Yarmouth bound has been blocked near Blofield following a two-vehicle crash

There are currently long delays on the A47 near Blofield. - Credit: Google

There are currently heavy delays on the A47 near Norwich following a crash.

The crash happened on the westbound lane of the road in Blofield at the junction with Cucumber Lane.

It is partially blocked due to the incident, which has caused tailbacks to the junction with High Noon Lane.

Cars are travelling at an average speed of 5mph with drivers facing delays of over 15 minutes.

Football fans travelling to Carrow Road for tonight's game between Norwich and Huddersfield Town could be impacted with the match kicking off at 7.45pm.

The crash happened at 4pm this afternoon.


