Heavy delays in Norfolk town centre as three-month long work continues

The A1066 in Diss where long delays have been reported - Credit: Google Maps

Heavy delays have been reported as three-month long work to replace a mini-roundabout with a set of traffic lights continues.

The A1066 in Diss has been closed at its junction with Vince's Road since Saturday, September 3, with cars tailing back through the town centre as they queue to get around the works.

Traffic has been queuing back as far as the roundabout with Mere Street and Park Road in the southbound direction and as far back as the roundabout with Diss Road and the A140 during peak times.

Sawmills Road, Skelton Road, Denmark Street and the B1077 Stuston Road have also seen disruption due to the knock on effect of the works.

When announcing the works Norfolk County Council said it would be implementing measures to reduce significant delays at peak periods, however drivers have still reported long queues.

The council said it "apologises for any delays which occur because of our works and thanks people for their patience" while work is carried out.

Work is expected to continue until Tuesday, November 6.



