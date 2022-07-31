Heavy delays after car breaks down on A11

There was heavy delays along the A11 after a car broke down near Wymondham - Credit: Archant

Traffic was gridlocked on the A11 after a car broke down on the single carriageway near Wymondham.

Drivers were forced to come to a stop at about 5pm on Sunday (July 31) following the incident.

The road, which is currently only operating on a single lane and at 40mph due to ongoing works, was blocked for about 30 minutes while recovery services were called.

Stuck drivers took the opportunity to get out of their vehicles and walked along the carriageway for fresh air while recovery took place.

The vehicle has since been removed by recovery but heavy traffic remains along the route.