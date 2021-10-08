Village road to close for over a week as construction work begins

Published: 6:53 PM October 8, 2021

A main road through one Norfolk village is set to close for over a week as construction work begins in the area.

Work, which will last six days, will start on Saturday, October 16 to reconstruct a section of Heath Road in Kenninghall from the entrance to Crown Mills in a westerly direction for 400 metres.

The work will see the current damaged surface removed and replaced with a brand new asphalt surface.

To carry out the work safely contractors will close Heath Road to all through traffic for the duration of the works.

A fully signed diversion route will be in operation for the duration of the works 24 hours a day.

Norfolk County Council said it thanks people for their patience while the reconstruction work is carried out.

The work which will cost £103,000 will be carried out by the council’s community and environmental services department and contractors.