News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Village road to close for over a week as construction work begins

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:53 PM October 8, 2021   
Heath Road in Kenninghill

Heath Road in Kenninghall - Credit: Google

A main road through one Norfolk village is set to close for over a week as construction work begins in the area.

Work, which will last six days, will start on Saturday, October 16 to reconstruct a section of Heath Road in Kenninghall from the entrance to Crown Mills in a westerly direction for 400 metres.

The work will see the current damaged surface removed and replaced with a brand new asphalt surface.

To carry out the work safely contractors will close Heath Road to all through traffic for the duration of the works.

A fully signed diversion route will be in operation for the duration of the works 24 hours a day.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk County Council  said it thanks people for their patience while the reconstruction work is carried out.

The work which will cost £103,000 will be carried out by the council’s community and environmental services department and contractors.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man dies in industrial incident at plastics factory
  2. 2 'Five years completely wasted' - anger over £300m A47 work
  3. 3 Former Norfolk police officer jailed over indecent images of children
  1. 4 'Immaculate' modern home with field views for sale for half a million
  2. 5 Women's fashion store beats the odds and now needs new premises
  3. 6 Man who has been walking the UK's coastline since 2017 hits Norfolk
  4. 7 One of North Norfolk's 'most sought after' homes is up for rent
  5. 8 Man arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a firearm in Norwich
  6. 9 The 5 most-viewed homes for sale in Norfolk in September
  7. 10 'That's awful': Jimmy Carr pokes fun at Norfolk on Good Morning Britain
South Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Grey sky over Diss Mere, south Norfolk

Revealed: The most popular places to move to in Norfolk

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Metfield pig farmer Peter Mortimer is culling his herd amid mounting financial pressures and a workforce crisis

Farming

Farmer culls pigs after 50 years amid workforce crisis

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
Blackbird Close bid to turn land into private garden

'Squatter' couple's planning bid to use patch of land as private garden

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Police are searching for the driver of this car in connection with a hit-and-run

Man killed in west Norfolk hit-and-run named

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon