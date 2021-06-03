News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Great Yarmouth bridge to close for two nights for upgrade works

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 10:57 AM June 3, 2021   
Haven Bridge, Great Yarmouth. Photo: Archant

Haven Bridge, Great Yarmouth. Photo: Archant - Credit: Archant

A main bridge in Great Yarmouth will be closed for two nights as part of upgrade works.  

Haven Bridge will have a temporary road closure overnight on Wednesday June 9 and Thursday June 10, to allow the old barriers to be removed. 

This comes as part of mechanical and electrical upgrade works currently under way. 

To minimise the disruption the road closures will be overnight, from 7pm to 6am.  

Traffic will be diverted via B1141 North Quay, A149 Acle New Road, A12 (via Breydon Bridge) and A1243 Pasteur Road.  

You may also want to watch:

Pedestrian access will be maintained across the bridge at all times. 

For further information contact, highways@norfolk.gov.uk. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk cottage up for sale - but you can't move in
  2. 2 11 of the best fish and chip shops in Norfolk
  3. 3 New flight route from Norwich to Barbados for £431 revealed
  1. 4 Cathedral fraudster who took £235,000 must pay back £1
  2. 5 Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022
  3. 6 A47 closed after crash involving caravan towed by Land Rover
  4. 7 The moment a crack addict lights up his pipe outside family home
  5. 8 Pretty flint cottage in Norfolk 'ghost' village is for sale
  6. 9 Police abandon chase as car carrying three teens hits 120mph
  7. 10 Stunning seaside hotel with 30 rooms for sale for £1.8m
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Amazon has seen a dip in profits in the wake of new investments

Warning over Amazon 'brushing' scam

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
A screenshot from the video of the hot air balloon over the NDR.

Video

Watch moment hot air balloon stops traffic as it lands next to NDR

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon
The scene where a car smashed into Aubrey Eke's home in Holt.

Norfolk Live

'This is the worst one' - man's house crashed into for third time

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Petrol station at Tesco, Harford Bridge, Norwich.Photo: Bill DarnellCopy: For: EDPArchant Â©

Woman cut out of Peugeot after flipping car at Tesco petrol station

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus