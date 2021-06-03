Great Yarmouth bridge to close for two nights for upgrade works
Published: 10:57 AM June 3, 2021
A main bridge in Great Yarmouth will be closed for two nights as part of upgrade works.
Haven Bridge will have a temporary road closure overnight on Wednesday June 9 and Thursday June 10, to allow the old barriers to be removed.
This comes as part of mechanical and electrical upgrade works currently under way.
To minimise the disruption the road closures will be overnight, from 7pm to 6am.
Traffic will be diverted via B1141 North Quay, A149 Acle New Road, A12 (via Breydon Bridge) and A1243 Pasteur Road.
Pedestrian access will be maintained across the bridge at all times.
For further information contact, highways@norfolk.gov.uk.
