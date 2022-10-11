News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Road closed after burst water main leaves people without water

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:15 PM October 11, 2022
People living along Hall Road in Cromer have been left without water after a mains burst

People have been left with little or no water after a water main burst in Cromer.

An emergency road closure is also in place following the incident. 

Hall Road is closed near to the junction with Metton Road and is likely to be closed until Friday, October 15.

Hall Road has been closed in Cromer for emergency repairs

Engineers are currently working to fix the issue and water supply is expected to be restored this afternoon. 

An Anglian Water spokeswoman said: “We are sorry some customers along Hall Road, Cromer may have low water pressure or no water at all.

"This is due to a water leak in the area that our engineers are working to fix as quickly as possible. This is expected to be fixed with the water supply restored this afternoon.

"We will be updating our ‘In Your Area’ page of the website as the work progresses. This can be found at: www.anglianwater.co.uk/inyourarea. Hall Road will remain closed for the repair work to be completed and is expected to reopen by Friday.”   

