Morning traffic update: Works causing delays but quieter roads at half term

Published: 7:49 AM June 1, 2021

Roadworks in Tombland are now complete, but there are more elsewhere in and around Norwich. - Credit: Daniel Moxon

Norfolk's roads have enjoyed a rather clear start to the morning, with no unexpected traffic issues on the roads as yet.

Half term is likely contributing to fewer people on the road early on, as traffic looks lighter than usual on the main routes into Norwich, King's Lynn and Great Yarmouth.

In the city, roadworks continue in Palace Street and are expected to do so for another five weeks, while work in Thorpe Hamlet is also expected to go on for a while yet.

And the traffic cones are also out on the A147 Queens Road, affecting traffic at the junction with Finkelgate.

But it's clearer now in Tombland now that a £2.5m scheme has been completed, bringing a "continental look" to the historic street.

Elsewhere, there are a few queues heading into Great Yarmouth on the A47, but certainly fewer than usual as of 7.40am.

There is a road closure in force on the A140 Holt Road, as roadworks begin close to Norfolk County Cricket Club.

And on the same road but south of Norwich, a resurfacing project is slowing things down a little at Swainsthorpe.

