Norfolk town road to close temporarily for resurfacing

Gun Street in Sheringham will be closed for two days - Credit: Google Maps/ PA

A Norfolk seaside town road is due to be closed temporarily while resurfacing works are carried out.

The project will take place in Gun Street as well as Lifeboat Plain and the Promenade in Sheringham from Thursday, November 10, and is anticipated to take two days to complete.

A road closure where Gun Street meets High Street is in place to ensure work is carried out safely.

Access to properties will be maintained but there may be some restrictions when different parts of the road are being resurfaced.

Norfolk County Council has thanked people for their patience while the project takes place.