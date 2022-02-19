Greater Anglia cancels trains for second day as disruption continues
Train passengers have been asked not to travel by Greater Anglia as services continue to be disrupted following Storm Eunice.
Trains running across the whole Greater Anglia network were suspended until further notice yesterday (February 18) after multiple incidents of trees blocking the railway, due to extremely high winds in the region.
While some routes have reopened, many services remain closed.
In a statement from the rail network, a spokesman said: "As a result of Storm Eunice and the ongoing disruption caused by strong winds, our network remains closed this morning while Network Rail inspect all lines to check that it is safe for trains to run.
"Some train services may not resume until Sunday and those that do run will need to at 50mph speed restriction.
"Please do not travel as there will not be any alternative transport available."
Those with tickets for travel dated Friday, February 18 or Saturday, February 19 can rearrange their tickets for another day, free of charge.
Trains between the following services continue to be disrupted:
- Colchester and Colchester Town
- Ipswich and Lowestoft via Saxmundham and Beccles.
- Ipswich and Peterborough via Ely
- London Liverpool Street and Cambridge
- London Liverpool Street and Hertford East
- London Liverpool Street and Ipswich
- London Liverpool Street and Southend Victoria
- London Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport via Tottenham Hale
- Manningtree and Harwich Town
- Marks Tey and Sudbury
- Norwich and Cambridge
- Norwich and Great Yarmouth via Acle
- Stratford and Bishops Stortford
- Thorpe-Le-Soken and Walton-On-The-Naze
- Wickford and Southminster
- Witham and Braintree
- Manningtree to Harwich Town
- Stratford to Meridian Water
Further updates on travel disruptions can be found on Greater Anglia's website.