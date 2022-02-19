Greater Anglia cancels trains for second day as disruption continues

Rail users are being urged to not travel today by Greater Anglia following Storm Eunice. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Train passengers have been asked not to travel by Greater Anglia as services continue to be disrupted following Storm Eunice.

Trains running across the whole Greater Anglia network were suspended until further notice yesterday (February 18) after multiple incidents of trees blocking the railway, due to extremely high winds in the region.

While some routes have reopened, many services remain closed.

In a statement from the rail network, a spokesman said: "As a result of Storm Eunice and the ongoing disruption caused by strong winds, our network remains closed this morning while Network Rail inspect all lines to check that it is safe for trains to run.

"Some train services may not resume until Sunday and those that do run will need to at 50mph speed restriction.

"Please do not travel as there will not be any alternative transport available."

Those with tickets for travel dated Friday, February 18 or Saturday, February 19 can rearrange their tickets for another day, free of charge.

Trains between the following services continue to be disrupted:

Colchester and Colchester Town

Ipswich and Lowestoft via Saxmundham and Beccles.

Ipswich and Peterborough via Ely

London Liverpool Street and Cambridge

London Liverpool Street and Hertford East

London Liverpool Street and Ipswich

London Liverpool Street and Southend Victoria

London Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport via Tottenham Hale

Manningtree and Harwich Town

Marks Tey and Sudbury

Norwich and Cambridge

Norwich and Great Yarmouth via Acle

Stratford and Bishops Stortford

Thorpe-Le-Soken and Walton-On-The-Naze

Wickford and Southminster

Witham and Braintree

Manningtree to Harwich Town

Stratford to Meridian Water

Further updates on travel disruptions can be found on Greater Anglia's website.