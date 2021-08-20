News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Greater Anglia to run more trains from September

Logo Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:47 PM August 20, 2021   
Greater Anglia Norwich

Greater Anglia to run more trains from September - Credit: Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia plan to increase their services next month as more commuters are expected to return to offices and the new school and college terms start.

An extra 12 services every weekday and eight at weekends will be added to the Norwich to London Liverpool Street service. Two 90-minute express services will also be reintroduced.

The full timetable is being restored on the Great Eastern mainline and five additional services are being added to the West Anglia mainline.

The additional trains will start running from Monday September 13.

Those wishing to travel on quieter services can use their ‘less busy trains’ tool on their website. Greater Anglia will also continue to clean and sanitise their trains.

You may also want to watch:

James Burles, Greater Anglia managing director said they “remain committed to running a punctual railway and currently on average 95pc of our trains are on time.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Person dies after being hit by train
  2. 2 Motorhome 'wild camping' blamed for public loo trouble on coast
  3. 3 Rescue horse set on fire in suspected arson attack
  1. 4 Forget Everest - Beeston Bump is the tallest mountain in the world!
  2. 5 Person hit by train on Greater Anglia line
  3. 6 'Everybody is busy' - Businesses coping with the impact of tourists
  4. 7 Worth 'silly money' - but is the Banksy stable a 'poisoned chalice'?
  5. 8 City captain leaves Farke speechless
  6. 9 Lowestoft woman gets cancer from asbestos-laden clothing
  7. 10 Headteacher retires after ‘toughest 18 months’ of her career
Norfolk Live
Greater Anglia
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

two children under a brightly coloured umbrella on a country road in the rain

Norfolk Live

Norfolk to be hit with thunderstorms and high humidity

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A police car parked outside a house while an officer stands on duty.

Man dragged partner and dumped her 50 miles away with stab wounds

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
The family of a man who died in a crash on the A144 have paid tribute to him

Suffolk Live

Tributes to 'kind and caring' father who died in A144 crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Ryan Holland, 32, had been driving his car on the A47 near Brundall when he was "cut up" by a van

Motorist attempted to film van driver's bad driving on A47 on phone...

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon