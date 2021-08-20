Published: 2:47 PM August 20, 2021

Greater Anglia to run more trains from September - Credit: Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia plan to increase their services next month as more commuters are expected to return to offices and the new school and college terms start.

An extra 12 services every weekday and eight at weekends will be added to the Norwich to London Liverpool Street service. Two 90-minute express services will also be reintroduced.

The full timetable is being restored on the Great Eastern mainline and five additional services are being added to the West Anglia mainline.

The additional trains will start running from Monday September 13.

Those wishing to travel on quieter services can use their ‘less busy trains’ tool on their website. Greater Anglia will also continue to clean and sanitise their trains.

You may also want to watch:

James Burles, Greater Anglia managing director said they “remain committed to running a punctual railway and currently on average 95pc of our trains are on time.”