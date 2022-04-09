Greater Anglia set to increase train services amid boom in demand

Greater Anglia is set to add more services for people travelling across Norfolk. - Credit: Archant

Train operator Greater Anglia is set to provide 66,000 extra seats over the peak summer period after announcing a host of changes to its timetable from next month.

Despite passenger numbers remaining lower than before the pandemic, demand for trains is increasing and has led to the rail firm adding extra trains for people travelling to the region's holiday parks.

Extra services will run between Norwich and Great Yarmouth on Saturdays from May 21 to September 10, and on Mondays and Fridays from July 18 to September 2, providing more than 66,000 extra seats for travellers during the summer months.

From May 15, intercity services between Norwich and London will be half-hourly all day until 9pm on Mondays to Fridays when they become hourly, half-hourly on Saturdays and mainly hourly on Sundays.

Rural services between Norwich and Lowestoft, Sheringham and Great Yarmouth and Ipswich and Lowestoft will continue with the usual service.

Passenger numbers remain at just over 70pc of 2019 levels across the Greater Anglia network overall, but falling to less than 55pc for commuting to London.



