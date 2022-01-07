Further train cancellations due to falling passenger numbers

Greater Anglia said the changes were due to passenger numbers being 40pc of pre-pandemic numbers - Credit: Greater Anglia

More train services in and around Norfolk are being removed from timetables as passenger numbers continue to drop due to rising coronavirus cases.

Greater Anglia has announced there will be further temporary changes to its weekly timetable from Monday, January 10.

The current timetable, which was implemented before Christmas, will be replaced with a 'Sunday-style' timetable on most routes.

Early train services will be similar to a normal weekday timetable and there will be more trains at peak times.

No changes will be made to the frequency of regional services apart from removing four peak services on the Norwich to Great Yarmouth line.

There will be an hourly service on most routes and the weekend timetable will remain the same.

Greater Anglia has attributed these changes to falling passenger numbers, which are currently 40 to 50pc of pre-pandemic levels.

Peak-time trains have only 30pc of pre-pandemic passengers.

This is due to government advice to work from home until at least the end of January.

Greater Anglia managing director, Jamie Burles, said: “The pandemic has changed our railway over the past 21 months. Working patterns have altered, so we currently have fewer commuters and business travellers and we are now entirely funded by the government – and ultimately taxpayers. We are accountable to them.

“We’ve been closely monitoring and reviewing our passenger numbers and have designed a timetable which more accurately represents the level of customers who are using the trains.

“We’ll continue to monitor passenger numbers and make adjustments if necessary, by either increasing the length of trains or adding extra services.

“We are determined to continue running a reliable and punctual service for all our customers, as we have done throughout the pandemic.”

Customers are being reminded to check before they travel using the Greater Anglia website or app, which will include revised train times.