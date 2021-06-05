Rail replacement services in place over weekend

Published: 9:37 AM June 5, 2021

An agreement for a direct service between Lowestoft and London is part of Abellio Greater Anglia's franchise agreement but it has never come to fruition. - Credit: Greater Anglia

Passengers will face travel disruption as rail replacement services take effect across Norfolk and Suffolk.

Due to track renewal work on Saturday, June 5 to Sunday, June 6, buses will replace trains between Norwich and Wymondham across the entire weekend.

On Saturday alone, trains between Norwich and Stowmarket via Diss, and between Norwich and Ipswich via Diss will be replaced by buses while track renewal work is carried out.

There are also at least 14 train cancellations today on Greater Anglia trains - mainly due to train faults.

See the full list here: journeycheck.com/greateranglia/

❗ SATURDAY - Rural



Buses will replace trains between Norwich and Wymondham all day on Saturday and Sunday:https://t.co/bTwpGbR49s — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) June 5, 2021

❗ SATURDAY - Rural



Buses will replace trains between Norwich and Stowmarket via Diss, and between Norwich and Ipswich via Diss:https://t.co/zWV5VHtLlD — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) June 5, 2021



