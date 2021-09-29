Have train operators solved the problem of leaves on the line?

Published: 4:46 PM September 29, 2021 Updated: 6:09 PM September 29, 2021

Have you ever suffered a delayed train journey due to there being leaves on the line?

According to Network Rail there are 10 million trees on or next to railway tracks across the country.

Every autumn thousands of tonnes of leaves fall on the tracks affecting braking distance, reducing traction and acceleration.

But this year Greater Anglia and Network Rail are confident delays caused by fallen leaves could be few and far between.

In 2020 delays due to slippery rails were down 82pc compared to the previous year and there were 95pc fewer cancellations.

The pandemic meant there were significantly fewer trains travelling on the railway but Greater Anglia and Network Rail claim their actions were also a factor.

Greater Anglia’s engineering director, Martin Beable, said: “Most trains are fitted with a system called ‘Wheel Slip Protection – or WSP. This is the equivalent of the ABS system you have in your car and prevents trains from skidding which can damage their wheels.

“Our brand new intercity, regional and electric commuter trains are fitted with the very latest Wheel Slide Protection systems which have been thoroughly tested and developed to be optimal.

“This means that any sliding on greasy rails - with lots of leaves compressed on the top of the rail – is limited, and causes less damage to the wheels and track.”

Network Rail will deploy a team of six "leaf busting" rail head treatment trains which will operate 24-hours a day blasting leaves off the lines with high pressure water jets.

Trains will also be depositing sand on the tracks as they pass to help with grip.

Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, Ellie Burrows, said: “Autumn is always a challenge for the railway but our leaf-busting teams will be working around-the-clock to keep passengers moving this autumn.

"We’re deploying special treatment trains to clean rails and have engineers ready to respond to issues as they occur and we’ll be taking preventative action wherever possible to keep services running on time.”