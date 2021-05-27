News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Signal fault sees peak-time London to Norwich train cancelled

Ben Hardy

Published: 10:26 AM May 27, 2021   
Greater Anglia are investing in an entire new fleet of trains which will be operational across the region by 2020. Picture: Neil Didsbury - Credit: Archant

A peak time train to Norwich has had to be cancelled this morning (Thursday, May 27). 

Greater Anglia said the 9am London Liverpool Street to Norwich service will be terminated at Witham.

The train company has confirmed this is due to a fault with the signalling system.

A social media post by Great Anglia said: "The fault has been identified and Network Rail engineers are expected to be on site at approximately 10.30am in order to rectify the fault and restore signalling." 

A number of services have been disrupted in the region.

Norfolk Live
Norwich News

