Signal fault sees peak-time London to Norwich train cancelled
Published: 10:26 AM May 27, 2021
A peak time train to Norwich has had to be cancelled this morning (Thursday, May 27).
Greater Anglia said the 9am London Liverpool Street to Norwich service will be terminated at Witham.
The train company has confirmed this is due to a fault with the signalling system.
A social media post by Great Anglia said: "The fault has been identified and Network Rail engineers are expected to be on site at approximately 10.30am in order to rectify the fault and restore signalling."
A number of services have been disrupted in the region.
