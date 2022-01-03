Greater Anglia’s new trains now on every line except King’s Lynn

Greater Anglia now has 102 new trains in its fleet operating on every route except King's Lynn to London. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Greater Anglia’s new trains have now clocked up over 15 million miles – the equivalent of the moon and back 31 times, but have still not reached King's Lynn.

The operator is in the process of replacing every train on its network. It added an additional 32 new trains in 2021 and now has a total of 102 in its fleet.

To make way for the state-of-the-art modern trains, 86 old trains were retired in the past 12 months.

Every route on the Greater Anglia network now has new trains, except King's Lynn to London Liverpool Street where they will be introduced later this year.

Martin Beable, Greater Anglia engineering director. - Credit: Archant

The new trains are longer and have more seats plus features including fast free wi-fi, improved accessibility and dedicated cycle spaces.

Martin Beable, engineering director, said: ““It has been challenging at times during the past 12 months, but we’re really pleased to have got new trains on every route on our network this year.”

The company is operating 70 fewer services from January 4 due to fewer passenger numbers and pandemic staff shortages.