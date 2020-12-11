Free fast Wi-Fi and screens at small stations included in 'major' Greater Anglia tech upgrade

Published: 5:25 PM December 11, 2020

Fast free internet and travel information screens at smaller stations are among measures introduced by Greater Anglia as part of a major technology upgrade across its network.

The train operator has rolled out miles of high-speed fibre optic cable to 108 stations and improved mobile Wi-Fi connections to the remainder through increasing the capacity of the 4G network.

Passengers at stations which have never had screens before, such as Brundall Gardens, Gunton, Oulton Broad South, Spooner Row and Lakenheath, can now receive more up-to-date information about their journeys.

The project means all Greater Anglia stations are "connected" through the new software, allowing staff to get real-time service updates on their devices.

It is hoped, therefore, that the company will be able to provide improved digital information on its services, as well as manage pre-planned updates and announcements more easily.

Brand new, state-of-the-art information screens and CCTV cameras can now be found at 132 out of 133 stations.

In total, more than 1,000 screens, 1,400 CCTV cameras, 159 new passenger announcement systems, 212 help points and Wi-Fi have been installed across the network since 2018.

Simone Bailey, Greater Anglia’s asset management director, said: "I’m delighted we have now completed this major scheme to bring rail station technology in East Anglia fully into the 21st century.

"This will bring benefits for our customers at stations large and small right across our network, harnessing the power of new technology and better connectivity to greatly improve the experience of travelling by rail."

Greater Anglia says its new screens are easier to read than the dot matrix systems they have replaced, and allow the control room to display custom messages to keep passengers properly informed.

Help points now include crystal clear CCTV cameras, a help button connecting directly to emergency services and the option to talk to a customer service advisor in Norwich.

The new system also allows remote monitoring of CCTV via the internet and the ability to share footage more easily with British Transport Police.

In future, the rail operator hopes to establish a satellite connection with every train so the location of each can be determined with pinpoint accuracy.