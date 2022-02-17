'Only travel if essential' - Greater Anglia axes trains due to Storm Eunice

Train users should "only travel if it is essential" as Greater Anglia is set to reduce its timetable when Storm Eunice hits. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Train users should "only travel if it is essential" as Greater Anglia is set to reduce its timetable when Storm Eunice hits on Friday.

The reduced timetable will be put in place tomorrow as the UK prepares for the gale force winds.

Weather warnings have been issued across the country with winds of around 90mph in coastal areas while inland areas could still see gusts up to 80mph.

In a tweet, Greater Anglia wrote: "A reduced timetable is being put in place due to Storm Eunice and speed restrictions imposed by Network Rail to protect railway infrastructure."

❗ SEVERE WEATHER WARNING FOR TOMORROW 18TH FEBRUARY - PLEASE ONLY TRAVEL IF ESSENTIAL ❗



Customers who have booked tickets for travel on Friday, February 18, will be able to travel today [February 17] and Saturday, February 19.

The changes are as follows:

Half hourly service

Southend Victoria to London Liverpool Street

Stansted Airport to London

Hourly service

Norwich to London Liverpool Street Intercity service

Cambridge, Bishop’s Stortford to London Liverpool Street

Ipswich, Colchester, Chelmsford to London Liverpool Street

Meridian Water to Stratford

Southminster – Wickford

Harwich – Manningtree

Walton-on-the-Naze - Thorpe-le-Soken

Clacton-on-Sea – Colchester

Hertford East – Broxbourne

Marks Tey to Sudbury

Norwich to Cambridge,

Norwich to Great Yarmouth

Norwich to Lowestoft

Two hourly (once every two hours)

Norwich to Sheringham

Ipswich to Cambridge

Ipswich to Lowestoft

Ipswich to Felixstowe

Ipswich to Peterborough

For more information visit the Greater Anglia website.