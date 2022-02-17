'Only travel if essential' - Greater Anglia axes trains due to Storm Eunice
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Train users should "only travel if it is essential" as Greater Anglia is set to reduce its timetable when Storm Eunice hits on Friday.
The reduced timetable will be put in place tomorrow as the UK prepares for the gale force winds.
Weather warnings have been issued across the country with winds of around 90mph in coastal areas while inland areas could still see gusts up to 80mph.
In a tweet, Greater Anglia wrote: "A reduced timetable is being put in place due to Storm Eunice and speed restrictions imposed by Network Rail to protect railway infrastructure."
Customers who have booked tickets for travel on Friday, February 18, will be able to travel today [February 17] and Saturday, February 19.
The changes are as follows:
Half hourly service
- Southend Victoria to London Liverpool Street
- Stansted Airport to London
Hourly service
- Norwich to London Liverpool Street Intercity service
- Cambridge, Bishop’s Stortford to London Liverpool Street
- Ipswich, Colchester, Chelmsford to London Liverpool Street
- Meridian Water to Stratford
- Southminster – Wickford
- Harwich – Manningtree
- Walton-on-the-Naze - Thorpe-le-Soken
- Clacton-on-Sea – Colchester
- Hertford East – Broxbourne
- Marks Tey to Sudbury
- Norwich to Cambridge,
- Norwich to Great Yarmouth
- Norwich to Lowestoft
Two hourly (once every two hours)
- Norwich to Sheringham
- Ipswich to Cambridge
- Ipswich to Lowestoft
- Ipswich to Felixstowe
- Ipswich to Peterborough
For more information visit the Greater Anglia website.