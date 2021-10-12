News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Train disruption in Norfolk after lorry hit overhead wires

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:14 AM October 12, 2021   
A train between Norwich and London has been delayed due to a swan on the track. Picture: Sonya Brown

Services from Norwich to Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft, Stansted Airport and Sheringham were all impacted. - Credit: Archant

Greater Anglia has confirmed that all lines are now open but that some of its services will continue to experience delays.

A lorry had struck overhead wires at a level crossing between Norwich and Brundall yesterday afternoon which caused delays and cancellations to some services.

The lines impacted by the incident was the Norwich to Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft, Stansted Airport and Sheringham services and were all hit by alterations.

The Network Rail response team have been working on repairing the wires overnight and it has now been completed. 

Greater Anglia confirmed it had tried to source replacement buses for all impacted services, however, as a result of the fuel shortages, it had proven difficult. 

Customers who have had their journey delayed by more than 15 minutes can have their journeys refunded by visiting here.

