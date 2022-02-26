Train services cancelled with bus replacements due to bridge repairs

Greater Anglia will not be running some of its train services in Norfolk and Suffolk this weekend due to repair work.

On Saturday and Sunday (February 26 and 27) there will be bus replacements from Sheringham and Cromer to Norwich, Lowestoft to Norwich and Lowestoft to Halesworth.

This is due to "bridge project and maintenance work", with a separate announcement of bus replacements between Norwich and Ely due to "bridge timber renewal work".



