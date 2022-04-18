How to make massive savings on train fares

A new ticket sale will allow rail users to make massive savings on rail tickets. - Credit: Bill Smith - Archant

Train tickets are set to be slashed by as much as half as the government looks to address cost-of-living pressures with cheaper travel in April and May.

In what is being dubbed the 'Great British Rail Sale', more than one million train tickets will be reduced this spring.

The Department for Transport (DfT) is hoping the move - said to be the first of its kind - will help households, facing rising bills and soaring inflation, to afford trips across the UK and boost domestic tourism.

The sale is expected to see some Manchester to Newcastle journeys down to just over £10 and seats on some London to Edinburgh services will be reduced from £44 to £22.

Other journey savings are expected include a single from York to Leeds being reduced to £2.80 from £5.60, London to Cardiff being cut from £47 to £25 and Portsmouth Harbour to Penzance going down to £22 from £45.70.

Discounted tickets will go on sale from Tuesday, April 19, with passengers eligible to travel for less on off-peak fares between April 25 and May 27.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps, referring to the end of coronavirus restrictions in a video to advertise the sale, said: "We've had two years of living life virtually. It is time to get real and visit our beautiful country."

Government officials said the sale was "one of the ways" it was helping to support families during the crisis, having previously announced measures to defer energy costs and offer council tax discounts for some households.

In a statement Mr Shapps said: "For the first time ever, operators across the rail industry are coming together to help passengers facing rising costs of living by offering up to 50% off more than a million tickets on journeys across Britain.

"There's no better time to visit friends, family or just explore our great country, so book your tickets today."

Jacqueline Starr, chief executive of the Rail Delivery Group, said: "We want everyone to be able to benefit from travelling by train because it's more than just a journey, it's a way to connect everyone to the people, places and things they love."