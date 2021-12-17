News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police issue fog warning after car ends up on its roof

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:26 AM December 17, 2021
Gayton crash B1145 King's Lynn

A car has ended up on its roof after crashing in the B1145 in Gayton. - Credit: Google

Police are warning drivers to take extra care on the roads this morning after a car ended up on its roof in west Norfolk. 

The car was travelling on the B1145 near Brick Lane in Gayton at about 7.30am when it crashed and overturned.

The car is still waiting to be recovered but the road is not blocked. 

Police in Norfolk have warned people to drive carefully in the area due to low visibility caused by fog. 

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office, warning people to take care when travelling this morning.

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk
King's Lynn News

