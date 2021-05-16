News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Village road to shut all day for essential work

Thomas Chapman

Published: 12:26 PM May 16, 2021   
Garboldisham road is to shut between Kenninghall and Garboldisham for resurfacing

Garboldisham road is to shut between Kenninghall and Garboldisham for resurfacing - Credit: Google Street View

A South Norfolk road will shut for a day to allow essential roadworks to take place. 

Work will take place on Wednesday, May 26, to resurface part of Garboldisham Road between Garboldisham and Kenninghall.

It will be closed to all through traffic for 11 hours, from 7am to 6pm, between Uphall Farm and the junction with Harling Road.

A fully signed diversion route will, however, be in place for the duration, while vehicle access to homes and businesses will be maintained from one end of the closure at any time.

The job is expected to only take a single day to complete, subject to weather conditions. 

It had previously been scheduled to take place in March but was postponed due to poor weather. 

Work to replace the existing, damaged road surface will cost £36,000, and is being carried out by Norfolk County Council's community and environmental services department and their contractors. 

