'Diesel is the main problem' - rural garage owner's fuel frustration

A sign at Tesco in Hunstanton on Monday afternoon warning customers it had run out of diesel - Credit: Chris Bishop

A rural garage owner who ran out of diesel four days ago does not know when he will be able to be resupplied.

John Collins said he expected to have run out of unleaded as well by the time he closes at 6pm on Monday.

Protestors have blockaded fuel terminals in Hertfordshire and Essex, cutting off supplies to garages across the south east.

Mr Collins, 75, who runs the Parkside Gulf station with his family on the A148 at Thursford, north of Fakenham, said he had been promised a tanker load on Friday. When it failed to arrive, he called his wholesaler.

Andrew Collins, Sam Collins, Lynda Collins (in the car) and John Collins outside the Gulf station on the A148 at Thursford - Credit: Parkside Cars

"I rang on Sunday afternoon and they said it's scheduled but the problem is the protestors haven't let the lorries out for a few days," explained Mr Collins.

"I don't understand why they haven't called in a security firm to get these people out. All the lorries are locked in the depot.

"Diesel is the main problem everywhere, we've been out of diesel since Friday."

A government spokesman said on Sunday the protests by fossil fuel activist groups had caused "short-term disruptions to fuel deliveries".

But the protests were believed to have caused up to a third of garages to close by Monday morning, while queues have built up at those with fuel in recent days.

Police officers from the Protester Removal Team work to free a Just Stop Oil activist - Credit: PA

Activists from Just Stop Oil have been hampering access to oil terminals for days, demanding that the government stops new fossil fuel projects.

Essex Police has arrested hundreds of protesters since the disruption started on April 1 but the campaign group said some of its activists were still locked on to pipework at a terminal in Grays on Monday.

A number of people were also occupying a tunnel under a major access route to the Kingsbury oil terminal in Warwickshire, the group said.

Police have made almost 400 arrests. Rachel Nolan, assistant chief constable of Essex, said: "The impact of these protests is affecting the people of Essex, who don’t deserve to have their daily lives affected in this way and for such a protracted length of time.

“We will continue to work with our partners, including Thurrock Council, the East of England Ambulance Service, and Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, and the local fuel companies, and thank them for their support, advice and expertise to help us manage the protests."







